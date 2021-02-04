Logan Paul Spent $2 Million On Pokémon Cards

Logan Paul is passionate about Pokémon.

The YouTuber/boxer just released his latest video, in which he reveals he’s been buying up rare unopened boxes of first-edition Pokémon cards — to the tune of a whopping $2 million.

The first box he purchased was the most expensive, costing $350,000. He then bought three more boxes from collectors, paying $325,000 each.

Then, he says in his video, came “the biggest transaction of my life” when he purchased two more boxes for a combined $675,000, for a grand total of $2 million.

Paul has been raking in big views with his Pokémon unboxing videos; one of his videos back in October accumulated more than nine million views. Since posting the latest video on Wednesday, it’s received more than 1.9 million views.

However, it looks like Paul isn’t going to be admiring his cards for long. According to a press release on Thursday, he announced plans to auction the cards off via Goldin auctioneers.

“I am thrilled to partner with Goldin for the biggest Pokémon unboxing ever,” Paul stated. “This is a newfound obsession of mine and I am so excited to share it with other enthusiasts around the world.”