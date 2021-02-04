Dannielynn Birkhead Digs Into Late Mom Anna Nicole Smith’s Past In New ’20/20′ Special

Dannielynn Birkhead is going on a journey to the past.

The daughter of the late Anna Nicole Smith is delving into her mother’s history as part of a new TV special that chronicles the life and death of the infamous star.



The two hour program by ABC’s “20/20” titled, “Tragic Beauty: Anna Nicole Smith”, airs Feb. 5, just days before the 14th anniversary of Smith’s death. Smith passed away on Feb. 8, 2007, aged just 39-years-old, after an accidental drug overdose.

Per a press release, the special follows the now 14-year-old Dannielyn “as she visits the most influential places in Anna Nicole’s life for the first time with her father, Larry Birkhead.”

“Dannielynn’s a teenager now, and she doesn’t really know a ton of things about her mom,” Larry says in the trailer for the special.

“As a dad who has a child whose mom’s passed away, I thought, ‘Why not go back to Anna’s beginnings?'” he adds.

The pair travel to Mexia, Texas where Anna Nicole spent some of her childhood. While there, Dannielyn and Larry meet one of Anna’s high school friends and see the local haunts she frequented before she became famous. The pair also head to L.A. and visit “several sentimental locations,” and, for the first time, Dannielyn takes a look at some of her mother’s memorabilia that’s been kept under lock and key in a storage unit since her death.

But Dannielyn wasn’t the only one learning about Anna during these trips. “To be really honest, I didn’t know a whole lot about Anna — you know, her early years,” Larry says of Smith in the trailer.

The “20/20” special will also feature interviews from those who knew her, never-before-seen and rarely seen video, and archival material. More broadly, the program will examine “the dichotomy between who Anna Nicole was in the spotlight and who she was in private as Vickie Lynn Smith, her rise to fame, life in the limelight, her tragic death in Florida and the unanswered questions about her death.”

“20/20” airs on Friday, Feb. 5 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. Check local listings.