Chrissy Teigen Is In The Hospital For Endometriosis Surgery: ‘Please Endo This Pain’

Chrissy Teigen is in the hospital. The 35-year-old model took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to share a video of herself in the hospital, where she’s set to undergo endometriosis surgery.

According to Mayo Clinic, endometriosis is a disorder in which tissue that normally lines the uterus grows outside the uterus.

In the clip, Teigen is wearing a hospital gown and lying in a bed as she moves the camera. “Please endo this pain lol lol lol lol lol ahahahahahahahaha,” she wrote alongside the video.

Teigen also shared a clip of herself playing a Nintendo Switch while at the hospital.

Teigen’s surgery comes the same week that her son, Jack, was scheduled to be born. The model suffered a pregnancy loss in September at 20 weeks. She and her husband, John Legend, are parents to Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

“My little jack would have been born this week so I’m a bit off. I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it’s not phantom,” Teigen tweeted on Wednesday. “I have surgery for endometriosis tomorrow…but the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks. sigh.”

In an Instagram post in December, Teigen revealed that she won’t be pregnant again.

“I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again,” she wrote at the time. “But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day.”

