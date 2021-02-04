George And Amal Clooney Pen Open Letter About Recently Imprisoned Alexei Navalny

The Clooney Foundation for Justice is speaking out about Russian dissident Aleksey Navalny.

George and Amal Clooney, the founders of the foundation, penned an open letter about Navalny, 44, who just last year survived being poisoned by a nerve agent. Navalny, a known critic of Vladimir Putin, returned to Russia last month and was soon taken into custody after being convicted of violating his parole in a separate case.

In their letter, the Clooneys said their organization’s TrialWatch team “will be monitoring the upcoming trials of Aleksey Navalny.”

“Mr. Navalny is currently imprisoned on the basis of a conviction that the European Court of Human Rights determined was ‘arbitrary and manifestly unreasonable’ and for which Russia was required to pay Mr. Navalny compensation,” they wrote.

“We also note that Navalny was poisoned and nearly died, with evidence pointing directly to the Putin regime. This crime must be independently investigated and those involved must be brought to justice as soon as possible.”

According to its website, the Clooney Foundation for Justice “advocates for justice through accountability for human rights abuses around the world.”

Navalny’s arrest has promoted extensive protests.

Read the Clooney’s full post here.