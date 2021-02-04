Kate Middleton Praises Teachers For Their ‘Vital Role’ During Video Chat

Kate Middleton checked in with some of the most important people in a child’s life: teachers.

During Children’s Mental Health Week, the Duchess of Cambridge had a video chat with teachers from Ribbon Academy in Durham, England. Kate questioned them about how the kids are doing with homeschooling.

“Before we address the academic side of school life, our children need to be socially and emotionally secure. Because of the situation, Place2Be is fundamental to what we do,” Kate said, referencing the charity for which she serves as patron.

“I’m so passionate about all the works that teachers up and down the country are doing. You are doing the most amazing job. You are a lifeline to so many families out there,” Kate said. “I know it takes an awful lot of effort, energy, patience.”

Kate should know, as she and Prince William are currently homeschooling their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte from Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate.

Kate also wanted to check in with the teachers on their own mental health, giving them a “massive thank you” for their work during the pandemic.

“You play such a vital role in looking after our children. It’s so important that you’re looked after, too, and have the appropriate networks and support systems to make really sure you can really do the best job you possibly can.”

Kate kicked off Children’s Mental Health Week with a video selfie in which she encouraged kids to express themself.