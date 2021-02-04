‘Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’ Star Lisa Barlow Details ‘Awful’ Nail Glue Accident

Lisa Barlow is on the mend after an “awful” accident.

The “Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City” star, 46, detailed her trip to the ER to Page Six, revealing she mistook nail glue for her eye drops.

After rushing to the emergency room, Barlow was told by a doctor that she had “damaged a cornea.”

“I guess there are four levels of your cornea and it went into level three,” she explained. “It scratched up my whole eye and they had to use surgical tweezers to pull out the eyelashes on the corner.”

She added, “I feel good now, it’s just uncomfortable.”

Barlow was supposed to appear on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” but due to the accident, she rescheduled.

“RHOSLC” is currently in its first season airing Mondays on Slice.