Russell Brand Says He ‘Really Tried’ In Marriage To Katy Perry, Has ‘Nothing But Positive Feelings For Her’

Russell Brand and Katy Perry were married for just 14 months but the British comedian says he never treated his relationship with the pop princess flippantly.

During a live TikTok Q&A with fans, reports the Daily Mail, Brand was asked about his short-lived marriage to the “American Idol” judge.

“I really tried in that relationship,” said Brand of the marriage, which ended in 2011.

He also insisted that the breakup was not a bitter one.

“I have nothing but positive feelings for her,” he added.

Perry, who recently welcomed her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, opened up about her brief marriage during an interview last summer, and the external forces involved.

Getting divorced, she revealed in an interview with Australia’s “60 Minutes”, was “the first breaking of my idealistic mind.”

Looking back, she recalled “having great success at 23, 24 and 25, and then I met someone that was interesting and stimulating. It was just like a tornado. It was everything happening at once.”