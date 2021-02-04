Rob Lowe Has No Regrets About Turning Down ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

A couple years back, Rob Lowe revealed that he was offered the role of Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd, but turned it down.

“That’s probably cost me $70 million,” he joked during a 2019 appearance on Mark Maron’s “WTF” podcast.

In a new interview with Variety, Lowe explains he has no regrets about turning down the role in the mega-hit medical drama that ultimately went to Patrick Dempsey.

As Lowe explained, he simply didn’t feel the role was a good fit. “Me in that part isn’t as interesting as Patrick in that part,” he said. “If it’d been me [the fans] wouldn’t have called me ‘McDreamy,’ they would have called me Rob Lowe.”

Besides, Lowe added, “Had I done ‘Grey’s,’ I wouldn’t have been in ‘Parks and Recreation.’ That alone for me is enough.”

That attitude of looking forward and not backward, he said, is the result of a long career full of ups and downs.

“This is what longevity, experience and recovery give you. There are no accidents,” he added. “Whatever decision you come to, if you come to it from the right place, it’s never wrong.”