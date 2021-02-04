Nick Cannon Returns As Host Of ‘Wild ‘N Out’ After Getting Fired Last Year

Nick Cannon will be returning to his hosting duties on “Wild ‘n Out”.

In July 2020, Cannon was fired from the show after anti-Semitic comments were made on “Cannon’s Class”.

At the time, Cannon issued an apology on Twitter, admitting his words “reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naive place that these words came from.”

RELATED: Nick Cannon Talk Show Gets Second Chance After Anti-Semitism Controversy

Cannon has now formally apologized and joined Jewish leaders to learn how to become a better “anti-hate advocate”, reports Deadline.

“I want to assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is only the beginning of my education — I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward,” Cannon said in a statement.

RELATED: Nick Cannon And Girlfriend Brittany Bell Welcome Second Child Together

“Wild ‘n Out” first aired from 2005 to 2007 with Cannon as host. The show then returned in 2013.

Cannon’s host position on “The Masked Singer” has been temporarily replaced by Niecy Nash after he tested positive for COVID-19.