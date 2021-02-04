Glenn Close Celebrates ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ Golden Globe, SAG Nominations By Sharing Hilarious On-Set Dance

Glenn Close is celebrating as only she can.

This week, nominees were revealed for the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards, with Close’s performance in the Ron Howard-directed “Hillbilly Elegy” scoring supporting actress nominations from both the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and the Screen Actors Guild.

On Thursday, the seven-time Oscar nominee took to Instagram to celebrate her dual nominations, posting a brief but hilarious video taken on the set of the Netflix movie.

RELATED: Glenn Close & Amy Adams Are A Mother And Daughter At Odds In ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ Trailer

In the video, Close is in character as the film’s matriarch, Mawmaw, wearing a prosthetic getup that enlarges her breasts and stomach while a wacky little dance and keeping time by rhythmically slapping the gelatinous fake belly.

She also added an accompanying message. “I dancing for JOY and GRATITUDE!!” she wrote.

“So honoured by Golden Globe and SAG nominations for ‘Mamaw’ in HILLBILLY ELEGY,” she wrote, thanking Netflix content chief Ted Sarandos and other execs at the streamer.

RELATED: Director Ron Howard Joins Amy Adams To Defend ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ After Negative Criticism

She went on to thank the film’s makeup team for putting together “the Mamaw look,” and also shared her thanks to director Howard and co-star Amy Adams, along with “special thanks to my peers in SAG who deemed my work worthy of recognition. Dance On!!”