Dan O’Toole Of TSN’s ‘Jay And Dan’ Let Go In Budget Cuts

According to a CBC News report, Bell Media has let go more than 200 employees this week during sweeping cuts in support of creating a more “streamlined operating structure.”

Some of these cuts have reportedly been on-air personalities, one of whom is Dan O’Toole of TSN’s “Jay and Dan” show.

According to the Toronto Star, O’Toole was the highest-profile personality to be laid off in the sweeping cuts.

O’Toole took to Twitter to confirm that the news.

“Had I known last night was my final show, I would have tried a little harder,” he wrote.

“Ahhhh, who am I kidding,” he added. “I probably wouldn’t have. It was a wild ride. If you got our show, then you laughed along with us. Thank you! Peace and love and let’s raise a glass together once Covid is over.”

ET Canada has reached out to TSN for comment.