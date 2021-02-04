Dan O’Toole Of TSN’s ‘Jay And Dan’ Let Go In Budget Cuts

By Brent Furdyk.

Getty Images
Getty Images

According to a CBC News report, Bell Media has let go more than 200 employees this week during sweeping cuts in support of creating a more “streamlined operating structure.”

Some of these cuts have reportedly been on-air personalities, one of whom is Dan O’Toole of TSN’s “Jay and Dan” show.

According to the Toronto Star, O’Toole was the highest-profile personality to be laid off in the sweeping cuts.

RELATED: Hal Johnson Reacts To TSN’s Apology: ‘I Hold No Bitterness’

O’Toole took to Twitter to confirm that the news.

“Had I known last night was my final show, I would have tried a little harder,” he wrote.

“Ahhhh, who am I kidding,” he added. “I probably wouldn’t have. It was a wild ride. If you got our show, then you laughed along with us. Thank you! Peace and love and let’s raise a glass together once Covid is over.”

ET Canada has reached out to TSN for comment.

Click to View Gallery

Cancelled Or Renewed?
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP