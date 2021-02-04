Daveed Diggs And Cookie Monster Are Hungry In DoorDash Super Bowl Commercial

Om nom nom nom nom, Cookie Monster is hungry.

The “Sesame Street” favourite and Daveed Diggs have teamed up for DoorDash’s “The Neighbourhood” campaign that is focusing on ordering local as a way to support your community who have been hit hard over the pandemic.

In the 30-second clip, which will run in full during Sunday’s Super Bowl LV, the “Snowpiercer” star answers the door to find a number of DoorDash delivery people outside.

“Oh, I thought I ordered tacos,” Diggs says as the couriers name off all the items they are holding, including cookies.

“Me hungry!” Cookie Monster exclaims. Of course, the only way to solve this is by inviting Grover to come and help eat all the food.

As part of the campaign, DoorDash will donate $1 from every order up to $1 million to Sesame Workshop’s global educational media and social impact programs.

“I have always valued the importance of community, so when DoorDash approached me to be part of a campaign showcasing neighbourhood connections and celebrating local heroes, I was excited to partner with them. Now more than ever, strengthening and supporting local businesses is critical and I’m excited to play a role in DoorDash’s efforts to build community during this time. Plus, you know… ‘Sesame Street’,” Diggs said in a statement.