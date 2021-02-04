Triumph The Insult Comic Dog Shreds ‘Weird Al’ In Hilarious Interview For Virtual Sketchfest

Triumph the Insult Comic Dog has a new victim to poop on: “Weird Al” Yankovic.

Triumph (who, as always, is performed by writer-comedian Robert Smigel) interviews the iconic song parodist as part of Sketchfest, the annual sketch comedy festival that — like pretty much everything else these days — has gone virtual this year

With the two speaking from their respective homes, Triumph takes his first shot.

“The pandemic hasn’t been much of an adjustment for you. People are used to staying six feet away,” he jokes

Triumph then confesses that it’s “very hard to poop on you,” about as close as a compliment anyone gets from the joke-slinging canine.

He also points out out how beloved Yankovic is by the “nerd” community.

“Think about it. So many people kept their virginity to your music,” he adds.

“You’re probably the only famous musician whose fans get on their knees in the tour bus to fix the WiFi,” he continues, cracking up Yankovic with that line.

Triumph then proceeds to run down his own made-up “Weird Al” parodies, many of which are related to food.

Triumph kicks off with a parody Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead Or Alive” with the lyrics “I just can’t decide between dumplings steamed or pan-fried,” and then serves up “Mudslide”, a parody of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” that details the gastrointestinal hazards of drinking too much coffee.

Others include the R.E.M. parody “Choosing My Persimmon” and Green Day’s “Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)”, which gets into the difficulty of trying to cut a cantaloupe with a plastic knife, along with “Auctioneer”, spoofing Sia’s “Chandelier”.

After finishing his song, Triumph says it’s time for Yankovic to do a number, asking, “Which of your 20 ‘Chandelier’ parodies do you want to sing?”

The result: a crazy duet with Triumph taking the verses and Yankovic singing the chorus, hitting those high notes to declare, “I want to watch ‘Mr. Belvedere’! ‘Mr. Belvedeeeere’!”

Triumph ends the segment in his traditional manner, telling Yankovic, “Collaborating with you has been quite and adventure and quite a joy… for me to poop on!”