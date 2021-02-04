Former WWE Star Gabbi Tuft Comes Out As Transgender

Former WWE superstar Gabbi Tuft has come out as transgender.

In a candid post on Thursday, Tuft said she is “no longer afraid.”

“This is the side of me that has hidden in the shadows, afraid and fearful of what the world would think; afraid of what my family, friends, and followers would say or do,” she wrote.

Tuft proudly continued, “I am no longer afraid and I am no longer fearful. I can now say with confidence, that I love myself for WHO I am.”

Tuft opened up about how the past eight months have been the “darkest” of her life. “The emotional turmoil of being transgender and having to face the world has almost ended me on multiple occasions.”

But the day she “stopped caring about what other people thought,” Tuft became “limitless” and “allowed my authentic self to come into the light.”

Tuft thanked her wife, Priscilla, who he shares daughter Mia, 9, with, her family and closest friends for accepting her.

“I don’t expect everyone to agree or understand. It’s not my place to change any of your core beliefs. Just know that the outer shell may change, but the soul remains the same,” she added.

Tuft retired from the WWE in 2014 after six years with the organization.