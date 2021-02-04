Miranda Lambert’s Airstream Trailer Damaged In Highway Hit-And-Run

Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin are breathing easy after surviving a scary situation on an Atlanta highway that left their 2020 Airstream Globetrotter — which she’s nicknamed “The Sheriff” — a little worse for wear.

The couple, who wed in 2019, have been on a road trip in recent weeks, travelling from their home in Tennessee to the Carolinas, sharing a few photos of their adventures on Instagram.

In Lambert’s latest post, she shares photos and video of themselves and “The Sheriff,” along with a frightening story of an erratic driver who smashed their trailer and nearly sent them driving off the road.

RELATED: Miranda Lambert & Husband Brendan McLoughlin Celebrate 2-Year Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Posts

“Y’all we made it home to Nashville. A few days earlier than planned,” she began in the accompanying caption.

“Unfortunately on the way home going through Atlanta, an a**hole in a small car with temp plates was driving erratically and tried to squeeze between us and a semi truck going 70 on I-20 W,” Lambert wrote.

“It hit the airstream on the passenger side and sent us into the left lane. We fishtailed pretty good but got on the shoulder as quickly as possible to assess the damage. Nobody was hurt thank the good Lord. But nobody stopped either and the car sped away,” she added.

She shared her gratitude that nothing worse happened, and also shared thanks for the company that manufactured and sold her trailer.

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Joins Barry Gibb For Rendition Of The Bee Gees’ Hit ‘Jive Talkin’

“Thanks to Airstream Inc and Southland RV, we are gonna be repaired and back to our vagabond ways soon,” she concluded. “Anyway, overall it was an amazing trip and we learned we have a lot to see and a lot to be grateful for.”