Aidy Bryant Warns ‘SNL’ Host Dan Levy The Show ‘Better Be Funny’ In New Promo

By Brent Furdyk.

Rosalind O'Connor/NBC
Aidy Bryant is demanding utter hilarity from Dan Levy when the “Schitt’s Creek” star makes his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut this weekend.

In a new promo for the upcoming episode, the “SNL” cast member is onstage in Studio 8H alongside Levy and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers.

“This one better be funny, guys,” Aidy warns the duo.

“Dan, I want to see big commitment out of you,” she tells Levy in a threatening tone.

Bryant also shares her demands with Bridgers: “I expect your songs to be hilarious,” she threatens, “Weird Al-level.”

“They’re not,” deadpans the “Kyoto” singer.

Bryant then has an utter freakout. “What then the hell are we going to do?” she yells in terror while storming off the stage, causing Bridgers to crack up beneath her mask.

In a second promo, Levy notes that he and Bridgers have been bonding, and asks if she can write a song about him.

“I think I’m good on that,” Bridgers tells him.

“But I will,” interjects Bryant, singing a quick “Ooh ooh ooh Dan.”

Dan Levy makes his hosting debut on this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live”, airing Saturday, Feb. 6 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. on Global.

 

