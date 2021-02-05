Olivia Rodrigo Belts Out Stunning Version Of ‘Drivers License’ In Debut TV Performance Of The Hit Track

Olivia Rodrigo performed her smash hit track “Drivers License” for the first time on television during Thursday’s “Tonight Show”.

The 17-year-old belted out a stripped-back version of the much-loved song while performing at a grand piano with a strings quartet and colourful lights flashing around her.

“Drivers License” still sits atop both the U.K. and U.S. charts.

Rodrigo, star of the Disney+ hit “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”, recently chatted with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about the massive success of “Drivers License”.

“I mean, it’s quite insane. ‘Drivers License’ is my first single that I’ve put out, so I truly loved the song always,” she said.

“I didn’t really expect it to chart or do anything, I was just so happy with it. So, the fact that it’s number one in the world right now is absolutely mind-blowing. I can’t believe any of it.”