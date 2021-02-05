Tom Brady Reads ‘Mean Tweets’ About His Sex Life & More In ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ Segment

Tom Brady is a huge NFL star, but that doesn’t stop the haters from hating on him.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, whose team is taking on the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl LV on Sunday, became the latest celebrity to take part in one of Jimmy Kimmel’s famous “Mean Tweets” segments.

Brady read out numerous harsh messages, including: “I’m Tom Brady and I am a cry baby and I have a butthole in my chin!” to which the confused sportsman replied, pointing to his chin, “Butthole?”

Another read, “F**k you, Tom Brady, you fat b***h, I hope you cry,” with Brady responding, “I do cry, too.”

A different social media user mentioned Brady’s supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen.

“F**k you Tom Brady,” the social media user wrote. “I hope this loss depresses you so bad that you can hardly have sex with your supermodel wife in your giant mansion.”

He then pretended to zip his lips, telling the camera: “I have no comment to that.”

“F**k you Tom Brady,” another message began. “I hope your dog eats chocolate and gets really sick and throws up on your socks.”

However, that drew the line with Brady, who said: “That’s f**ked up,” as Kimmel said: “That’s Tom’s line, and you crossed it.”