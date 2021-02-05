The Weeknd Endures Raining Footballs In New Teaser For Super Bowl Performance

It’s The Weeknd, solo.

NFL Network released a teaser from the singer’s interview with sportscaster Kay Adams, set to air on Sunday, Feb. 7, the morning of the Super Bowl and his big Halftime Show performance.

In the short clip, Adams asks The Weeknd whether there will be any special guests appearing during his performance.

“I’ve been reading a lot of rumours,” the Canadian-born musician acknowledges, but adds, “I wouldn’t bet on it. There wasn’t any room to fit it in the narrative and the story I was telling in the performance so yeah there’s no special guests.”

It is not uncommon for Halftime Show performers to surprise audiences with special guests. In 2020, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira brought Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Lopez’s daughter Emme Muñiz on-stage.

Katy Perry’s 2015 performance featured Lenny Kravitz and rapper Missy Elliott as surprise special guests.

In another interview with Billboard, The Weeknd confirmed that his Halftime Show will run 24 minutes, making it the longest in Super Bowl history.

On Friday, The Weeknd tweeted a brief video in which he’s enjoying a tranquil breakfast, interrupted when something falls from the sky. As the camera pulls out, it becomes clear that he’s seated at a table in the middle of a football stadium beneath a large umbrella.

Suddenly, a football falls from the sky, bouncing off the umbrella, followed by another, and then hundreds of falling footballs.

Meanwhile, the NFL has announced plans for a live visual album, featuring each live performance from Super Bowl LV, including Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan performing a duet of the U.S. national anthem, “America the Beautiful” from H.E.R. and then The Weeknd’s Halftime Show in its entirety.

In addition, each performance will go live on DSPs such as Tidal, Apple Music, Amazon Music and more.

“Our team is constantly developing new and innovative ways for all fans to engage and feel personally connected to the Super Bowl Halftime Show,” said NFL chief media and business officer Brian Rolapp. “The Live Visual Album allows fans to experience the greatness of the artists’ performance on Super Bowl Sunday across multiple platforms anytime, which further extends the excitement, conversation and life of the show.”