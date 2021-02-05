The Weeknd Says His Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance Won’t Feature Any Special Guests

It’s The Weeknd, solo.

NFL Network released a teaser from the singer’s interview with sportscaster Kay Adams, set to air on Sunday, Feb. 7, the morning of the Super Bowl and his big Halftime Show performance.

In the short clip, Adams asks The Weeknd whether there will be any special guests appearing during his performance.

“I’ve been reading a lot of rumours,” the Canadian-born musician acknowledges, but adds, “I wouldn’t bet on it. There wasn’t any room to fit it in the narrative and the story I was telling in the performance so yeah there’s no special guests.”

It is not uncommon for Halftime Show performers to surprise audiences with special guests. In 2020, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira brought Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Lopez’s daughter Emme Muñiz on-stage.

Katy Perry’s 2015 performance featured Lenny Kravitz and rapper Missy Elliott as surprise special guests.

In another interview with Billboard, The Weeknd confirmed that his Halftime Show will run 24 minutes, making it the longest in Super Bowl history.