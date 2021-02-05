Sebastian Yatra Improvised ‘Adiós’ In One Take At His Recording Studio

After quarantining from his family, friends and fans for a full year due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Sebastian Yatra had a lot on his heart and mind — so much so, he was able to improvise the lyrics and beat for his newest heartbreaking ballad in one take.

“I was recording some stuff for another song, and there was a piano in the studio, and because I had a lot on my heart and on my mind at the time, I started playing and the lyric, ‘If life was easy, I’d have a thousand more lovers,’ just came to my mind. I knew that I liked it, and told the guys that I don’t want to think about it and to just start recording me,” Yatra exclusively told ET Canada.

“I improvised the whole song in one take,” he added. “It was weird. It just all came out, and I liked all of it.”

Coined “Adiós”, the Colombian pop star slow things down for the first time in almost two years to remind his fans that as a songwriter, ballads are his “essence.”

“I’m not writing a song, I’m in therapy, in a way. [Ballads] are how I express my life and what I’m going through, so I think ‘Adios’ shows what I’ve felt this past year in a very truthful way. Emotionally, it’s been very important for me, and it’s meant a lot, so it’s a way for me to let it all out,” Yatra said.

“I had to say goodbye to a lot of people this year from friendships to relationships to work relationships and that’s hard because you get used to some people being in your life, and then they’re not, and you get used to concerts and singing to fans, which I miss so much, and then you don’t have them. But there’s a line in the song that says, ‘Even though we said goodbye, we never said goodbye,’ so it’s hopeful in between all the sadness,” he added.

While Yatra impressively improvised the entire track in the recording studio, the 26-year old did admit he redid the chorus with Spanish pianist, Pablo Lopez.

“I went to Spain and sat down with Pablo Lopez, who is a huge artist in Spain, and one of the best pianist in the world, and finished writing the chorus for the song. I think about the chorus a lot because it gave it more meaning,” Yatra said.

“It’s a song that still to this day hits hard,” he continued. “It’s one of those songs that strangely, you don’t get tired of. It just has a lot of layers to it.”

“Adiós” is accompanied by an official video directed by Joaquin Cambre, set in an abandoned house in a very small town in Georgia, United States.

As a major theme of the song, solitude and sadness are personified in the house, abandonment and destruction; however, towards the end we realize that after the most painful moments, there is a hope that transcends, noticeable in the vastness of nature and the open landscapes as well as the white (a symbol of hope).

Yatra is a multiplatinum and award-winning artist, who is currently at the top of charts across the world with his most recent single “Chica Ideal”.

The single is currently one of the most watched videos in the world, according to YouTube Music charts, and among the 50 most popular songs globally, according to Spotify’s global charts.

Watch “Adiós” above.