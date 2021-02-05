Kelly Ripa Opens Up About Son Joaquin Applying To Colleges While Struggling With Dyslexia

Kelly Ripa is proud of her son.

This week on “Live With Kelly and Ryan”, the co-host opened up about the learning struggles her son Joaquin has been facing as he applies to colleges.

“Joaquin is trying to decide on a college right now, and he’s got lots of options,” she said.

“Mark and I were FaceTiming the other night… Mark got very emotional, and very choked up, because he said, ‘You know, I never thought he would be able to go to college.’ Because he was profoundly dyslexic and dysgraphic,” Ripa revealed.

She explained that “through hard work, determination, [and] remediation,” Joaquin was able to overcome the “misunderstood learning difference,” and that in the end the experience for their family has been a “blessing.”

“Kids with dyslexia learn how to read the room, they pick up on social cues… their other skills become [stronger],” she said.

Ripa also said that while it’s emotional sending her kids off to school, she doesn’t expect her and husband Mark Consuelos to become empty-nesters.

“They keep coming back,” she said of her kids.