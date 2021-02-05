Mike Myers, Dana Carvey Needed A ‘Crowbar’ To Pry Them Apart While Filming Super Bowl Ad

Wayne and Garth are back together again!

On Thursday night, Mike Myers and Dana Carvey appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to tease their new “Wayne’s World”-themed Super Bowl ad.

“It was fun to do. I had a blast doing it with Dana and we just, they had to sort of get a blowtorch and a crowbar to get us to go, ‘Okay it’s done now, go home,'” Myers said of filming the commercial.

“Mike and I would riff. We’re not always around comedians especially during the pandemic and it’s so much fun to be around someone who sparks to whatever you’re doing,” Carvey added.

The duo also talked about breaking the “SNL curse” with their original “Wayne’s World” sketches on Global’s “Saturday Night Live”, explaining that they were filmed in the back of the studios, where most doomed sketches go.

“The dead corner, that doesn’t have an audience looking at you at all. They have to watch it on the monitor and you’re just like, ‘Is anybody watching?’ You feel like you’re sending it out into space or something,” Myers recalled.

Carvey said, “We would jump up and down with energy. I think when you’re last up and you’re over in the corner, you’re trying to be kind of defiant. Like we’ll just bring psychotic energy, just screaming. But eventually it caught on.”

“Saturday Night Live” airs live coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.