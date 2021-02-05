Tiffany Haddish Says She’d Perform A Scientific Experiment On Guys After A First Date To See How Many Germs They Had

Tiffany Haddish had an interesting approach to dating when she was single.

The comedian, who is now dating Common, told Stephen Colbert on Thursday’s episode of Global’s “The Late Show” that she would whip out her microscope after a date to see how many germs the guy had.

Admitting she’s a science lover, Haddish showed Colbert her apparatus, telling him what would happen after a first date.

“I would give them something to drink,” Haddish shared. “They would leave. I would take the cup, I swab where they were drinking at, right? Put that in a petri dish. Let that bake, you know, do what it do. Then I would put it on a slide and I would look at it and see what they got going on in their mouth.”

Haddish was especially interested in the level of Candida in her dates’ mouths.

“If they had too much Candida going on,” she said. “I’m never going out on another date. Not kissing them. Nothing. But if it’s a nice healthy amount, you know, because we all got them – we all got bacteria – but if it’s a healthy mouth, then you know, second date.”

Haddish also spoke about having to talk Common into doing the “Silhouette Challenge” on TikTok, as well as reciting some Shakespeare with Colbert during the interview.

Plus, she discussed the time she drank some psychedelic tea at Dave Chappelle’s “Summer Camp”:

