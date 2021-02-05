Samantha Bee Says She Can ‘Actually Have Fun Again’ On ‘Full Frontal’ Now That Donald Trump Has Been Booted From The White House

Samantha Bee makes her first appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Friday via video chat.

The “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” host chats about putting her family to work while taping her Emmy Award-winning show from her backyard at the start of the pandemic.

She then tells DeGeneres she taught her kids — Ripley, 10, Fletcher, 12, and Piper, 15 — how to play “high stakes” poker for rewards, such as getting out of doing chores and watching “The Godfather”.

Bee shares, “They’re very, very into poker. Now we’re like a poker family. And it’s super high-stakes poker around here. We don’t play for money, we play for goals.”

The American-Canadian comedian, who has been filming her show for five years, admits she didn’t know a “Full Frontal” world without Donald Trump in it, up until now.

Bee says of Biden being the current U.S. President, “It’s incredible, I love it! I love doing the show, but we’ve never even attempted to make the show without the spectre of Donald Trump in our lives in some way.”

She jokes, “I feel like we can start to do insane segments and actually have fun again. It’s great.”

Bee also shares the entertaining reason she would like to interview Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. See what it is in the clip above.