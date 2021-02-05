Ryan Reynolds Uses Hugh Jackman’s Face As Motivation To Learn Axe Throwing

Ryan Reynolds has a literal axe to grind.

Amid his ongoing feud with Hugh Jackman, the “Deadpool” star decided to brush up on his attack skills by learning axe-throwing on the new episode of the web series “Ryan Doesn’t Know”.

In the clip, Reynolds virtually recruits axe thrower Cliffton Creque to give him some pointers on hurling those blades.

After several attempts with not a single axe hitting its target, the actor decides to give himself some added motivation by stapling a picture of Hugh Jackman’s face to the target.

The idea works like a charm, with the axe landing right on the photo, in what Reynolds calls a very “satisfying” experience.