‘Below Deck’ Star Captain Lee Talks To Ellen About His Son’s Accidental Death

Captain Lee Rosbach wants the world to hear his son’s story.

The star of the reality series “Below Deck” appeared on Friday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to open up about his decision to be public about his son Josh’s death.

Josh passed away in July 2019 after an accidental overdose after a 20-year struggle with addiction.

Asked why he felt it was important to open up about his son’s death on the show, Captain Lee said, “Because I don’t think enough people are paying attention to it. They don’t realize that addicts aren’t the dregs of society. It crosses all social boundaries, it doesn’t make any difference how much money you have or you don’t have. It affects everybody.”

He continued, “I don’t believe in the last two years I’ve talked with anyone that doesn’t know of someone personally that has paid a steep price for this opioid crisis we have, and nobody says anything about it. It’s the elephant in the room that nobody wants to confront.”

Finally, Captain Lee added, “Somebody has to step up.”

Asked how he’s been coping with the tragic loss, Lee said, “The hole in you heart’s never going to go away.”