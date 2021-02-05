Cardi B Says She Has Around ’50 Songs Recorded’ For Her New Album, Reveals Why She Hasn’t Released It Yet

It’s good news for Cardi B fans — another album is on the way!

The rapper dropped her brand new track “Up” on Thursday, before she spoke to Zane Lowe for a New Music Daily interview that’s set to air in full via Apple Music on Friday.

Cardi told Lowe of a follow-up to her 2018 album Invasion of Privacy, “I really wanted to put out an album last year, but it was like, ‘I feel like I don’t have the right songs.'”

She added, “I have recorded so many songs. I think I’ve got like 50 songs recorded, and I’m just still not satisfied. If I’m not satisfied, I’m just not satisfied, but I really want to put out an album this year. I feel like I have no choice now. Now, I feel like I exceeded my limit of holding. I just need to stop with the fear.”

The musician said she currently has three potential intros recorded for the upcoming LP.

RELATED: Cardi B Demands Attention In Sizzling ‘Up’ Music Video — Watch

Cardi added of it being especially difficult to record music during a pandemic, “It’s hard to do music when nothing is happening. We’re not doing nothing. What can I rap about? You’re not really doing s**t. And I’m not a person that likes to talk about my sensitive feelings. I don’t like to always rap about when I’m super sad and everything.”

RELATED: Cardi B Turns To Fans For Advice On ‘Uncomfortable’ Acne Battle

Cardi went on to say of how she’s been feeling leading up to the release of her latest single, “I’m good, but I’m very nervous. Oh my gosh. This week has been a really… Not a bad week, but a bad week for my nerves. I’ve been waking up early. I haven’t been able to eat, I’ve been like… Well, I don’t know. I feel like I get criticized a lot, and scrutinized, so it’s just like everything… Everything. I always feel like I’ve got to be super, super, super perfect. I’m a Libra, so everybody’s opinion always counts to me.”