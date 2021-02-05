Don McLean Joins A Cappella Group Home Free For New Take On ‘American Pie’

It’s “American Pie” like you’ve never heard it before.

This week, the vocal group Home Free released a brand new a cappella cover of the classic song, featuring original singer Don McLean.

The video for the cover opens with McLean singing the first verses of the 1971 classic about “the day the music died.”

When the song kicks into its higher gear, the members of Home Free take over the verses, before handing the reins back to McLean for the big finale.

McLean originally released “American Pie” in 1971, inspired by the day in 1959 that early rock and roll stars Buddy Holly, The Big Bopper and Ritchie Valens died tragically in a plane crash.