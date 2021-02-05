Ryan Reynolds, Diddy And David Beckham Are The World’s Worst Mixologists In Hilarious New Super Bowl Commercial

Ryan Reynolds is teaming up with Sean “Diddy” Combs and David Beckman for a new Super Bowl ad touting their respective liquor brands — and distinct lack of bartending skills.

In the commercial, Reynolds’ Aviation Gin, Combs’ DeLeón Tequila and Beckham’s Haig Scotch Whisky are combined with “natural ingredients from Tampa Bay and Kansas City” to create “a cocktail everyone can agree on while watching the Big Game this weekend.”

The three — all in different locations — are seen meticulously crafting this special new cocktail and then taking a sip.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Pitches His Aviation Gin As The Perfect Last-Minute Christmas Gift

Spoiler alert: mixing tequila, gin and Scotch is a “terrible” idea, and all three are seen spitting the vile concoction out immediately after their first taste.

“Dammit, that’s so f***ing gross!” exclaims Reynolds after a “Deadpool”-style string of creative profanity.

“Ryan, that s**t tastes like a** feet,” adds Combs, while Beckham — whose cocktail sports a cute little umbrella — says, “Ryan, this is not gonna work. Why did we think we could do this? Seriously.”

Recognizing these three are definitely not mixologists, liquor conglomerate Diageo — whose portfolio includes Aviation American Gin, DeLeón Tequila and Haig Club Whisky — is making a $1 million donation to support the worldwide bartending community via Another Round, Another Rally, Bartender’s Benevolent Fund and Drinks Trust UK.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Introduces Aviation Gin ‘Home School Edition’ To Help Parents

“Another Round, Another Rally is a nonprofit financial resource for the hospitality industry in the U.S. providing reimbursement grants and immersive educational scholarships; Bartender’s Benevolent Fund is a nationally registered non-profit and financial resource for hospitality professionals in Canada and Drinks Trust UK, an organization which has been providing support, care and assistance to the drinks industry workforce since 1886,” notes a Diageo press release.