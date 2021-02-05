Gwen Stefani Still Can’t Believe She’s Marrying Blake Shelton: ‘I Never Expected That This Would Be Where I’m At’

Gwen Stefani is dishing on her upcoming wedding to fiancé Blake Shelton.

While speaking to ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey about her new single “Let Me Reintroduce Myself”, the megastar admits she still can’t believe she’s tying the knot.

“I never expected that this would be where I’m at,” she gushes. “It’s hard for me to even say I’m getting married. I’m like, so in the middle of my life.”

In terms of the couple’s wedding planning, the ongoing pandemic has made it hard to lock in all the details.

“We can’t really plan the wedding because we don’t know what’s happening. I think we’re just sort of putting a target date out there and seeing if we can work backwards,” Stefani said.

While the “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker doesn’t exactly have a dream vision board going, she “definitely” wants the wedding to be a “spiritual experience.”

“I have to have God show up to it,” she says. “I have a prayer that I say every day.”

As for the musical guest on the big day, Stefani jokes they “couldn’t afford Miley Cyrus” after the “Plastic Hearts” singer generously offered to be her wedding singer.

It all came about after Stefani tweeted at Cyrus, praising her talent in a clip from her “Tiny Desk Concert” performance of “Prisoner”.

talented geeezzzz😳 gx — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) January 31, 2021

Cyrus was quick to notice Stefani’s praise and made her an offer to perform at their wedding, promising to be on her “best behaviour. Or worst. whatever you want!”

thanks puppy ❤️🐶 gx 😘 https://t.co/8s2X6BC6bD — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) February 1, 2021

The No Doubt alum also revealed how she’s stayed grounded over the years, telling ET Canada, “I just am living my life as a mom with my kids.”

“When you go and play a concert and you see that people know your songs and you meet people and they tell you this this this, and you actually had an impact on them, it’s like wow. It never gets old and it never gets really real.”

Shelton and Stefani announced their engagement in October after the “God’s Country” singer popped the question at his ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

“Hey Gwen Stefani, thanks for saving my 2020,” gushed Shelton on Instagram. “And the rest of my life… I love you. I heard a YES!”

The pair have been dating since November 2015, after each of them had gone through recent divorces.

Shelton was previously married to Miranda Lambert until their split in July 2015. Meanwhile, Stefani was married to Gavin Rossdale before they went their separate ways in August 2015.

Watch our full interview with Stefani below: