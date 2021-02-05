Jonathan Roy Covers The Goo Goo Dolls’ ‘Iris’

Jonathan Roy is putting an acoustic twist on a ’90s classic.

On Friday, the Canadian singer, and son of hockey legend Patrick Roy, shared a new cover of the Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris”.

RELATED: Jonathan Roy Gets Steamy In New Music Video For ‘Good Things’

Performed on an acoustic guitar, and accompany by a keyboardist and another musician providing percussion using a floor and wall.

“As I was traveling across Canada with my RV last summer, I was looking for some cool spots to do some live sessions,” Roy said. “Deep in the woods just outside of Whistler, British Columbia, we stumbled on a hidden gem! An old train wreck from the 1950s is scattered across the forest floor as giant cedar and fir trees surround it. The cool graffitied boxcars just had an insane vibe to them that we had to play a song there.”

RELATED: Jonathan Roy Teams Up With Corey Hart For Holiday Duet ‘Driving Home For Christmas’

He continued, “My band and I got inside one of the boxcars and started jamming one of my favourite songs of the ’90s!”

The toned down cover is a marked difference from the 1998 song, originally written for the soundtrack to the Nicolas Cage and Meg Ryan film “City of Angels”. “Iris” was later included on the band’s album Dizzy Up the Girl.

Roy has also recently covered Damien Rice’s “Delicate” and Sia’s “Breathe Me”.