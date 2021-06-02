It took about four months, but Lil Uzi Vert appears to have had second thoughts about walking around with a massive diamond embedded in his forehead.

Back in February, the rapper shared a video on Instagram of a sparkling pink diamond, worth a whopping $24 million, that he’s had pierced into his forehead. According to Huffington Post, friend of the musician, CEO Slow, confirmed how much the natural pink diamond was worth on his Instagram Story.

RELATED: Lil Uzi Vert Samples The Backstreet Boys For New Track ‘That Way’ And Nick Carter Is A Huge Fan

Vert, whose real name is Symere Bysil Woods, then said on Twitter that he’d been paying off the huge amount since 2017.

I always been alone …. this ain’t nothin new 🦇®️ pic.twitter.com/xOHYWR40iq — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) February 5, 2021

RELATED: Lil Uzi Vert Announces He’s Quitting Music: ‘I Wanna Be Normal’

He posted, “I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now. This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M’s in my face.”

I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now . This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. ♦️ A lot of M’s in my face 🤫 💰 💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰 — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) January 30, 2021

It’s 10 almost 11 carats https://t.co/vjCZkmAn15 — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) January 30, 2021

I’m literally tryna turn into a Diamond 💎 — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) February 4, 2021

He confirmed the gem was being held by a long bar because of swelling, but when it subsides he’ll “get a short bar so it won’t move.”

Vert then spoke about how he’d initially wanted to get the diamond in a ring, but ended up changing his mind.

“I’m Lil Uzi. I’m turnt up,” he said in an interview with Fat Joe on IGTV, insisting he would’ve got the natural diamond whatever the price, even if it was cheaper.

“So $24 million on a ring is the stupidest idea because I’m gonna look down and that ring ain’t gonna be there… I know me. I wake up in odd places and different sceneries.”

“This is my private island right here,” he added, insisting different people spend their money on different things.

Approximately four months later it appears he is having second thoughts. In photos and videos published this week of Uzi and his girlfriend, the enormous pink diamond is noticeably absent from his skull. The stone is also absent in Uzi’s recent campaign with Calvin Klein.