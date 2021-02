Lil Uzi Vert Gets Pink Diamond Worth $24 Million Pierced Into His Forehead

Lil Uzi Vert just took the phrase “beauty is pain” to a whole new level.

The rapper shared a video on Instagram Wednesday of a sparkling pink diamond, said to be worth a whopping $24 million, that he’s had pierced into his forehead.

According to Huffington Post, friend of the musician, CEO Slow, confirmed how much the natural pink diamond was worth on his Instagram Story.

Vert, whose real name is Symere Bysil Woods, then said on Twitter that he’d been paying off the huge amount since 2017.

I always been alone …. this ainโ€™t nothin new ๐Ÿฆ‡ยฎ๏ธ pic.twitter.com/xOHYWR40iq — Uzi London ๐ŸŒŽโ˜„๏ธ๐Ÿ’•ยฎ (@LILUZIVERT) February 5, 2021

Iโ€™ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now . This one Stone cost so much Iโ€™ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. โ™ฆ๏ธ A lot of Mโ€™s in my face ๐Ÿคซ ๐Ÿ’ฐ ๐Ÿ’ฐ๐Ÿ’ฐ๐Ÿ’ฐ๐Ÿ’ฐ๐Ÿ’ฐ๐Ÿ’ฐ๐Ÿ’ฐ๐Ÿ’ฐ๐Ÿ’ฐ๐Ÿ’ฐ๐Ÿ’ฐ๐Ÿ’ฐ๐Ÿ’ฐ๐Ÿ’ฐ๐Ÿ’ฐ๐Ÿ’ฐ๐Ÿ’ฐ๐Ÿ’ฐ๐Ÿ’ฐ๐Ÿ’ฐ๐Ÿ’ฐ๐Ÿ’ฐ๐Ÿ’ฐ — Uzi London ๐ŸŒŽโ˜„๏ธ๐Ÿ’•ยฎ (@LILUZIVERT) January 30, 2021

Itโ€™s 10 almost 11 carats https://t.co/vjCZkmAn15 — Uzi London ๐ŸŒŽโ˜„๏ธ๐Ÿ’•ยฎ (@LILUZIVERT) January 30, 2021

Iโ€™m literally tryna turn into a Diamond ๐Ÿ’Ž — Uzi London ๐ŸŒŽโ˜„๏ธ๐Ÿ’•ยฎ (@LILUZIVERT) February 4, 2021

He confirmed the gem was being held by a long bar because of swelling, but when it subsides he’ll “get a short bar so it won’t move.”