HBO Docuseries ‘Allen V. Farrow’ Revisits One Of The 20th Century’s Most Notorious Celebrity Scandals

A new HBO documentary series rips the lid off of one of the most scandalous celebrity splits of all time.

The four-part “Allen vs. Farrow” series comes from filmmakers Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering and Amy Herdy, diving deep into the circumstances surrounding Woody Allen’s split from Mia Farrow, and the lingering accusations of child sexual abuse that continue to make headlines.

“Once celebrated for their on- and off-screen partnership, Farrow and Allen’s lives were irrevocably fractured and their sprawling family torn apart with the public disclosure of the abuse allegations and the vitriolic disputes that followed,” states an HBO press release for the upcoming series.

RELATED: Woody Allen Pieces Up Son Ronan Farrow: ‘His Journalism Has Not Been So Ethical Or Honest’

New investigative work — including intimate home movie footage, court documents, police evidence, revelatory video and never-before-heard audio tapes — is interwoven with exclusive, in-depth interviews with Mia Farrow, her children Dylan and Ronan Farrow, family friend Carly Simon, prosecutor Frank Maco, relatives, investigators, experts and other firsthand eyewitnesses, many of whom are speaking publicly about the matter for the first time.

In addition, the series also offers the opinions of “prominent cultural voices” who examine Allen’s films in a wider context in order to explore how public revelations about artists’ personal life lead to re-evaluations of their work.

RELATED: Woody Allen Responds To Dylan Farrow Allegations: ‘I Ignore It’

Ultimately, notes the release, the series “examines the shattering effects of trauma on a family and is a haunting depiction of the skepticism and backlash that can result from an accusation.”

“Allen v. Farrow” debuts on Sunday, Feb. 21.