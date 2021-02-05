Janet Jackson Celebrates 35th Anniversary Of Her ‘Control’ Album With Epic Dance Challenge

Janet Jackson is celebrating the 35th anniversary of her Control album with a dance challenge.

The singer, who released the much-loved LP on Feb. 4, 1986, kicked off the #Control35 challenge, which saw numerous people mimic Jackson’s choreography on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson)

Jackson shared fans’ reels on her page, writing alongside one: “Can’t wait to see all the #Control35 reels challenges u guys. Thank u once again for all the luv. I’m watching.”

RELATED: Alanis Morissette Is A ‘Huge Fan Of’ Tegan And Sara, ‘Obsessed With Janet Jackson’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson)

RELATED: Janet Jackson Shares ‘Black Lives Matter’ Message, Urges Followers To ‘Say Their Names’

See more videos below from her fans below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson)

Jackson also took to Twitter to ask fans what their favourite lyrics from the album were.