Janet Jackson Celebrates 35th Anniversary Of Her ‘Control’ Album With Epic Dance Challenge

Janet Jackson is celebrating the 35th anniversary of her Control album with a dance challenge.
The singer, who released the much-loved LP on Feb. 4, 1986, kicked off the #Control35 challenge, which saw numerous people mimic Jackson’s choreography on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Jackson shared fans’ reels on her page, writing alongside one: “Can’t wait to see all the #Control35 reels challenges u guys. Thank u once again for all the luv. I’m watching.”
RELATED: Alanis Morissette Is A ‘Huge Fan Of’ Tegan And Sara, ‘Obsessed With Janet Jackson’
View this post on Instagram
RELATED: Janet Jackson Shares ‘Black Lives Matter’ Message, Urges Followers To ‘Say Their Names’
See more videos below from her fans below:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Jackson also took to Twitter to ask fans what their favourite lyrics from the album were.
What are your fav lyrics from Control u guys? #Control35 @applemusic 🖤 pic.twitter.com/2K3SJndODi
— Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) February 5, 2021