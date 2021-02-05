Van Jones Gets Called Out On ‘The View’ For Saying Donald Trump Did ‘Good Stuff For The Black Community’

The co-hosts of “The View” weren’t about to give Van Jones an easy ride.

On Friday, the CNN commentator appeared on the daytime talk show and was taken to task by co-host Sunny Hostin for some of his comments on Donald Trump.

“You do spend a lot of time threading the middle and trying to unite people, but there are those who really accuse you of being a political opportunist, a chameleon, so to speak, who provided racial cover for disgraced, twice-impeached President Trump,” Hostin said, reading a quote in which he said Trump had done “good things for the Black community.”

She added, “People in the Black community don’t trust you anymore. What is your response?”

Jones disputed Hostin’s characterization, saying that his quote was taken out of context.

“My entire life has been about bringing people together to solve tough problems for people at the very bottom who don’t have anything,” he said. “By working with Republicans at the local, state, and federal level — and yes, including the Trump administration — I have helped to pass 18 bipartisan bills. We got 14,000 people out of the federal prison system.”

He went on, “At a certain point, we’ve got to stop focusing on rhetoric and look at results. People may not have liked everything I’ve said on television. I try to be balanced. But look at what I’ve done! Who among my critics have been able to get people together and help people at the bottom?”

After the break, Ana Navarro picked up on Hostin’s criticisms of Jones, launching into her own take on the commentator’s evolution from “principled critic of the Trump administration” to attending functions at Trump’s White House and “posing for pictures with Candace Owens.”

“95% of what I said on CNN — I wouldn’t even be on CNN as a Democratic critic of the Republican Party. But when they do something right, I’m going to say it, and then I’ll get beat up for saying it! And I don’t get the 95% credit,” Jones argued.

“Do you not regret that? Do you not see you’re giving her legitimacy?” Navarro pressed further, referencing his photos with Owens, a controversial right-wing activist.

“No!” Jones responded.

“You’re going to have to take it outside,” Joy Behar said, before throwing it to a commercial.

Meghan McCain attempted to defend Jones during the conversation, saying, “I want to say you have been such a life raft to me, and given me so much hope to live in the spirit of how my dad taught me to.”

She continued, “And a lot of people come up to me almost hourly saying, ‘I loved your dad, I loved your dad, I loved your dad, we need more like him.’ Well, do you know what he did? He worked with the other side all the time. That’s what he did. And he made hard choices and he was bipartisan, and he saw the good in people.”

The co-host also defend Jones on Twitter.

On Twitter, fans got a big kick out of the drama between the hosts and Jones.

