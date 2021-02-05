Gwen Stefani Has The Best Response To Fan Who Mocked Her ‘TikTok Fail’

Gwen Stefani is the first person to admit she’s not good at everything.

The musician took to TikTok to share a video of herself lip syncing to the song “Bubble Pop Electric” from her 2004 album Love. Angel. Music. Baby.

However, as per usual, some social media users had something to say about it.

“I love watching celebrities totally fail TikTok. Love Gwen shes amazing buuuuut,” one person wrote.

The comment caught Stefani’s eye, with her reposting it alongside the message: “Thank u for calling me out you’re right!!! TickTock [sic] is not for me but help yourself to my music and enjoy!! Wait… am I a celebrity?”

Credit: Instagram/Gwen Stefani — Credit: Instagram/Gwen Stefani

2021 has already seen Stefani release new music, with her kicking off the year with her new single, “Let Me Reintroduce Myself”, along with a lighthearted music video to match.