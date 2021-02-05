Lisa Vanderpump Invites Viewers To Her New Dinner Party Series ‘Overserved’

Lisa Vanderpump inviting fans to join her for “an intimate dinner party” with celebrity guests, courtesy of her new series “Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump”.

According to the show’s announcement, “Overserved” is poised to “bring viewers into a world where life is equal parts diamonds and rosé.”

In each episode, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum welcomes two celebrity guests for an al fresco dinner held in the garden of her estate, Villa Rosa, featuring cocktails, games and fine meals made by Vanderpump herself.

“With immersive themes like ‘Diva Tea,’ ‘Beverly Hills Comfort Food’ and ‘Ladies who Brunch’ to ‘trips’ to Cabo, Tuscany, Japan and more, Lisa brings her signature cosmopolitan flair to every aspect of the festivities,” the announcement adds. “Whether she is serving the tea or spilling it, Lisa’s signature games of ‘Rosé Pong,’ ‘Diva Croquet’ and house favourite ‘Get Pumped’, will have her guests hilariously revealing some of their most shocking secrets.

Celebrity guests for the first season include Anna Camp, Cheryl Burke, Cheryl Hines, Gabriel Iglesias, Iggy Azalea, Jaleel White, James Kennedy, Jeannie Mai, Jeff Lewis, Jim Jeffries, Joel McHale, Kym Whitley, Lala Kent, Lance Bass, Loni Love, Margaret Cho, Mario Lopez, Meagan Good, Sheryl Underwood, Steve-O, Dr. Terry Dubrow and Heather Dubrow, Tori Spelling, Trixie Mattel and Vivica A. Fox.

“Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump” premieres on Thursday, March 25.