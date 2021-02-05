Sandra Bullock’s Georgia Island Vacation Home Revealed

By Corey Atad.

Sandra Bullock just sold her gorgeous home.

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, Bullock recently sold her home on Tybee Island in Georgia, after purchasing it in 2001 for $1.5 million at the time.

Sandra Bullock’s George home. Photo: Tybee Vacation Rentals
The 3,360-square-foot beachfront cottage features seven bedrooms, plus a 2,848-square-foot guest house.

Photo: Tybee Vacation Rentals
Sitting on almost three acres of land, the property gives the owner private access to a gorgeous white-sand beach.

Photo: Tybee Vacation Rentals
The house also features a large pool, game room, gym and basketball court, multiple screened verandas, all with a beautiful, coastal vibe.

