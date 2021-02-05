Sandra Bullock’s Georgia Island Vacation Home Revealed

Sandra Bullock just sold her gorgeous home.

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, Bullock recently sold her home on Tybee Island in Georgia, after purchasing it in 2001 for $1.5 million at the time.

Sandra Bullock’s George home. Photo: Tybee Vacation Rentals

The 3,360-square-foot beachfront cottage features seven bedrooms, plus a 2,848-square-foot guest house.

Photo: Tybee Vacation Rentals

Sitting on almost three acres of land, the property gives the owner private access to a gorgeous white-sand beach.

Photo: Tybee Vacation Rentals

The house also features a large pool, game room, gym and basketball court, multiple screened verandas, all with a beautiful, coastal vibe.