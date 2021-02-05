Miley Cyrus Leaves NSFW Comment On Lizzo’s TikTok

Miley Cyrus has her eye on Lizzo.

During a social media back-and-forth on Friday, the music superstars had an NSFW exchange.

It all began when Cyrus, 28, shared herself singing while jogging on a treadmill in preparation for her Super Bowl Tailgate show on Sunday. Well, Lizzo, 32, got inspired by the songstress and began doing the same thing.

In her Instagram post, the Grammy winner sang her hit “Cuz I Love You”.

“So, I saw Miley running and singing for stamina, so I’m going to run and sing my song for stamina,” Lizzo captioned her video. “I’m doing this for all the big girls out there. They said we couldn’t do it!”

Lizzo later posted a similar video on TikTok.

“If @mileycyrus comments I’ll get a mullet,” Lizzo captioned the clip.

And it didn’t take long for Cyrus to notice, hitting the comment section writing, “Send me the addy! I’m on my way to scissor … I mean with scissors!”

She added, “Mullet Girls!”

Cyrus chopped her long locks into mullet last year to go along with her rock album Plastic Hearts.