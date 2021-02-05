Ozzy Osbourne Reveals The Words Son Jack Said To Motivate His Sobriety

Ozzy Osbourne is looking back on an argument with his son Jack that knocked him “sideways.”

The 72-year-old rocker has been sober for seven years, following a lengthy battle with substance abuse that began in the ’70s.

RELATED: Ozzy Osbourne Showers Wife Sharon With Birthday Love On ‘The Talk’

Revealing how Jack, now 35, inspired him to finally kick his addiction on the head, Ozzy recalled, “I had a row with Jack. I had to talk business. And I said, ‘What have you ever f*****g wanted? I’ll give you whatever you want.'”

Speaking to Variety, the singer continued, “He says, ‘What about a father?’ That kicked me in the balls so hard. It knocked me sideways. I went, ‘Oh, my God.’ I’d give whatever materialistic things they ever wanted. But the most important person wasn’t there.”

RELATED: Ozzy Osbourne Admits He Regrets Cheating On Wife Sharon: ‘I’m Not Proud Of That, I Broke Her Heart’

Looking back on his struggle with substance abuse Ozzy admitted, “I should have been dead 1,000 times. I thought I’d be drinking to the day I die.”

Ozzy also revealed how his lifestyle impacted his abilities as a parent. “I didn’t give a s**t, because I was loaded,” he added. “It’s a very selfish disease. You don’t think about it because you’re loaded, in an altered state.”

Meanwhile, wife Sharon explained how she first convinced Ozzy to enter rehab when she was pregnant with their daughter Kelly, now 36.

RELATED: Ozzy Osbourne Recalls Eddie Van Halen Drunk-Dialling To Ask ‘If I Wanted To Sing In His Band’

“I just knew that this wasn’t the way people should carry on when they’ve got kids,” she said.