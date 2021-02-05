Legendary Christopher Plummer Remembered By Iconic Co-Stars Julie Andrews & Helen Mirren

The world is mourning the passing of legendary Canadian actor Christopher Plummer, who died on Friday at age 91 after an extraordinary Hollywood career spanning seven decades.

Plummer is being remembered by two of his most memorable co-stars: Dames Julie Andrews and Helen Mirren.

Andrews famously starred opposite Plummer in the 1964 classic “The Sound of Music”, sparking a friendship that continued throughout the years.

“The world has lost a consummate actor today and I have lost a cherished friend,” said Andrews in a statement to ET Canada.

“I treasure the memories of our work together and all the humour and fun we shared through the years,” she added. “My heart and condolences go out to his lovely wife Elaine, and his daughter Amanda.”

RELATED: Christopher Plummer Has Passed Away At 91

Mirren was Plummer’s co-star in the 2009 drama “The Last Station”, playing the wife of his character, famed Russian author Leo Tolstoy. She likewise issued a statement to ET Canada.

“I had the great honour to work with Chris Plummer in his Oscar-nominated role of Tolstoy,” said Dame Helen. “He was a mighty force both as Man and Actor. He was an actor in the 19th century meaning of the word — his commitment to his profession.”

Added Mirren: “His art was total, theatre being a constant and the most important part of the totality of his drive to engage with storytelling. He was fearless, energetic, courageous, knowledgeable, professional and a monument to what an actor can be. A Great Actor in the truest sense.”

RELATED: Christopher Plummer Says He Finds Marijuana ‘Boring,’ Reveals What Annoyed Him About ‘The Sound Of Music’ In Tell-All Chat

Mirren’s husband, director Taylor Hackford, directed Plummer in 1995’s “Dolores Claiborne”, and also offered a tribute.

“Chris Plummer knew every acting trick in the book — and many that weren’t even in the book,” Hackford’s statement began. “When we were making ‘Dolores Clairborne’ together in Nova Scotia with Kathy Bates and Jennifer Jason Leigh (1994), I was having a terrible time getting my costume designer, Shay Cunliffe, to find an old rumpled suit to match the haggard, ruthless character Chris was playing, Inspector John Mackie. She had put three or four terrible suits on him, but each time he looked like a million buck$. Finally, I said: ‘Shay, why can’t you make this character looked like the rumpled, old cop I envision?’ Deeply frustrated, she said she’d picked the worst suits she’d ever seen. Chris walked over to me and whispered: ‘Taylor, it’s impossible for me to look bad in a suit — that’s just the way I’m built. But let me do something that will change all that — I’ll break my nose.’ While Shay & I stood there confused, Chris went into the make-up trailer, took an eye-brow pencil and drew a line across his perfect nose, expertly shading it into a deep and vicious scar. Immediately, his appearance changed dramatically — that old suit looked threadbare and baggy — his face became haggard and hawk-like. My desired image of Inspector John Mackie suddenly materialized before my eyes. Chris Plummer always knew what to do to perfect a role — he and Kathy Bates went on to trade acting blows brilliantly — both delivering the definition of consummate acting.”

Another of Plummer’s co-stars, Shirley MacLaine (who worked together in the 2014 romantic comedy “Elsa & Fred”) also paid tribute.

“He was my Favourite,” said MacLaine in a statement. “Such cynical wit, may he rest in laughter.”

Daniel Craig, who worked with Plummer in 2019’s “Knives Out”, also offered his condolences.

“I’m deeply saddened by this news,” said Craig in a statement. “Christopher Plummer was a lovely, charming man. I was humbled and incredibly fortunate to get the chance to work with him. He was a joy to be around. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones.”

Plummer’s “Knives Out” co-stars Chris Evans, Ana De Armas and Don Johnson paid tribute on social media.

Mr. Plummer, thank you for inspiring a generation. Your legacy will always live on. pic.twitter.com/7Vu2awv2c9 — Knives Out (@KnivesOut) February 5, 2021