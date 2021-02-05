See Inside Kelly Clarkson’s Stunning Tennessee Mansion

Kelly Clarkson has just lowered the price of her beautiful Tennessee home.

Originally priced at $11.2 million, the property is now available to buy for $8.9 million.

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the “Kelly Clarkson Show” host has owned the gorgeous Nashville-area mansion for almost 10 years.

Kelly Clarkson home — Park Realty

The exterior of the property includes a volleyball-sand court, an outdoor children’s play area and a pool-spa terrace with a covered pavilion for outdoor dining by a fireplace, all accessed via a double-sided-curved staircase descending from the upper terrace.

The home has seven bedrooms and 11 baths.

It also features a game room, gym, full bar and a two-story office.

Clarkson has been spending most of her time on the West Coast while filming her weekly talk show and acting as a judge on “The Voice”.

The “Breakaway” singer is set to release a new album in 2021, which will feature tracks about her divorce from husband, Brandon Blackstock.

Clarkson will also be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021.

For more celebrity home news and celebrity home video tours, visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.