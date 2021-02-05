Prince Harry Celebrates ‘Sheer Passion’ Of England Rugby On 150th Anniversary

Prince Harry is celebrating the 150th anniversary of England Rugby.

“The Rugby Union has brought joy to millions of people with teams full of great characters and special players,” the Duke of Sussex said in a video posted to the official England Rugby Twitter account.

Adding, “In these isolated times, the sheer passion and enjoyment the sport offers can bring great comfort to many. As proud patron of the Rugby Football Union, I join in millions of supporters in celebrating 150 years of England Rugby.”

Prince Harry’s message was then followed with the definition of “Team”- “A team is a group who are interdependent with respect to knowledge and skills and who combine their efforts to achieve a common goal.”

Along with a look back at how rugby has progressed since 1871.

Harry has been honorary president of England Rugby and vice-patron of the Rugby Football Union since 2016, taking over from Queen Elizabeth.

After his departure as a working royal, the Rugby Football League issued a statement confirming that Prince Harry would continue his role.

“We look forward to the continuation of the relationship between the Duke and rugby league,” said an RFL statement. “He has shown a genuine commitment to working with us, initially getting involved in our community and youth programmes and sharing his support for England Rugby League.”

The 2021 Rugby League World Cup is set to take place in England between Oct. 23, 2021 to Nov. 27, 2021.