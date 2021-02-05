Salma Hayak Admits She ‘Hadn’t Healed’ From The Trauma Of Harvey Weinstein’s Sexual Harassment: ‘I Repressed & I Coped’

Salma Hayek is opening up about the lingering trauma she still feels from her horrific experience working with Harvey Weinstein on “Frida”, her 2002 passion project about the life of acclaimed Mexican painter Frida Kahlo.

In a new interview with the Evening Standard, Hayek said that she initially felt as if working with Weinstein — whose gift for producing films that earned both critical acclaim, big bucks at the box office and frequent Oscar wins — was “a dream come true.”

However, that dream turned into a nightmare, she’s alleged, due to Weinstein’s predatory demands for sex and his violent behaviour.

(c) Miramax/courtesy Everett Collection

RELATED: Salma Hayek Says Harvey Weinstein Denied Her Sexual Harassment Claims Because She’s A Woman Of Colour: ‘We’re The Easiest To Get Discredited’

She shared her feelings on Weinstein now being behind bars, serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault.

“The amazing thing is that I thought I had healed,” she admitted.

“And then everything came out again and I realized I didn’t heal, I repressed and I coped, I adjusted, I went on, so there was a layer of healing because it didn’t stop me from growing,” she continued.

RELATED: Salma Hayek Claims Harvey Weinstein Threatened To Kill Her, Forced Her To Do A Naked Lesbian Sex Scene

“But it was very painful for a long time. I didn’t know there were so many other women affected and that it went so deep. It was very shocking. But the fact that we [took action] together made it really healing,” she added. “I lived with that for long enough and I detach myself from it now.”