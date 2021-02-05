Jennifer Lawrence Injured On The Set Of ‘Don’t Look Up’

Jennifer Lawrence was injured on the set of her newest movie.

According to both TMZ and Page Six, JLaw was shooting “Don’t Look Up” with Timothée Chalamet when a glass explosion went wrong.

While filming in Boston around 1 a.m. on Friday, a restaurant window was supposed to explode. Unfortunately, several glass shards hit Lawrence in the face and eye.

According to the Boston Globe, a trash can went through the window but the glass hit Lawrence. She was spotted after holding her face while a medic was called.

“An explosion was set up for a stunt in which glass shatters,” a source told Page Six. Adding that Lawrence will be okay.

Production on the Netflix film has since been halted.

ET Canada has reached out to Lawrence’s rep and Netflix for comment.

Lawrence plays an astronomer who attempts to warn everyone about an incoming asteroid in the Adam McKay directed film.

She was photographed on set in early December filming a different scene.

The movie also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi and Matthew Perry.