Drew Barrymore Wowed By Martha Stewart’s Latest Glam Selfie: ‘You Are So Hot’

Drew Barrymore is an admirer of Martha Stewart, and she doesn’t care who knows it.

Stewart, 79, recently took to Instagram to share a selfie after being all done up for a photoshoot, for her iconic magazine Martha Stewart Living.

“So exciting,” Stewart shared in the caption.

One of the many comments generated by Stewart’s selfie was from Drew Barrymore, who couldn’t hold back her enthusiasm.

“Again, I don’t care if it’s inappropriate…YOU ARE SO HOT,” wrote the “Drew Barrymore Show” host.

In fact, Barrymore welcomed Stewart to her daytime talk show in December, where she taught the host the Martha-approved technique to wrapping gifts, while Barrymore also modelled Stewart’s new signature vest.

