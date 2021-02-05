Gigi Hadid Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Rumours: ‘I’ve Never Injected Anything Into My Face’

Gigi Hadid is responding to plastic surgery rumours, insisting that she’d be “terrified” to do anything to her face.

Instead, the 25-year-old supermodel credits the power of makeup for changing her looks.

“When I look back on my first red carpets when I didn’t have makeup artists I would obviously do my own makeup. Now it’s like, people pull up those pictures and are like, ‘Oh, Gigi’s nose looks different in these pictures than now,'” said the new mom in a Vogue “Beauty Secrets” video.

“Or, they’ll talk about something with my face. Like, ‘This has changed on Gigi.’ It’s really like, that’s the power of makeup,” she continued. “Like, I’ve never done anything to my face.”

Hadid also addressed people who have suggested that she has had fillers.

“People think I do fillers on my face and that’s why my face is round. I have had cheeks since I was born,” she explained.

“No, for those wondering, I’ve never injected anything into my face,” Hadid went on. “I am so happy for everyone to do whatever they want that makes them happy and makes them feel more comfortable and good about themselves. Me personally, it terrifies me. I feel I’m too much of a control freak. I’m like, ‘What if it goes wrong?'”

Hadid told fans that her face got fuller while she was pregnant with her baby girl, Khai, who she welcomed back in September.