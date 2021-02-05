Ashley Greene Says There’s ‘A Hole In My Heart’ After Beloved Dog Indy Passes Away

Ashley Greene is mourning the loss of her “sweet” dog, Indy.

The “Twilight” star took to Instagram to pay tribute to her beloved pet on Thursday.

“My sweet little girl, Indy. You gave us more unconditional love and joy than I ever thought possible and I’m forever grateful,” wrote the 33-year-old actress. “Although there is a hole in my heart right now, that only time can heal, knowing you’re at peace now gives me comfort.”

Indy died on Feb. 3, just days before her 9th birthday.

Among those who shared kind words in the comments included some of Greene’s fellow “Twilight” cast members.

“Dang so sorry for your loss! You guys gave Indy the best life ever!” wrote Kellan Lutz.

“Sending love :( so sorry,” added Nikki Reed.